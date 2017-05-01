Ayala Land opens South Park Corporate Center

Ayala Land has officially opened the South Park Corporate Center in Alabang, adding more than 12,000 square meters of available office space to meet growing demand in the area.

Developed by Ayala Land Offices (ALO), the office development and leasing arm of Ayala Land, the 19-story building has a total floor area of 38,000 square meters and a typical floor plate of 2,500 square meters, according to the Ayala Land website.

The office tower is located above the Ayala Malls South Park – “stacked on top of the mall” is how the company described it – along the Manila South Road in Alabang. Although it is suitable for any office locators, the building is particularly designed to serve the needs of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, featuring two major telecommunications lines with 100-percent back-up power.

A press statement issued by ALO to announce the opening indicated 12,300 square meters of available space, presumably the balance of the floor area after the occupancy of the building’s first two locators, ARB Call Facilities and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

The South Park Corporate Center is an office component of the South Park District, which is Ayala subsidiary Avida Land Corporation’s first large-scale, mixed-use development in southern Metro Manila. Covering 6.6 hectares, the development includes a mix of residential condominiums, a regional mall, and office buildings surrounding a central park.