Ayala Land Premier offers new Nuvali subdivision

Ayala Land Premier has begun priority selling for its eighth residential development in Nuvali, Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the developer announced last week.

The luxury property leader unveiled Cerilo, an 85-hectare residential subdivision comprised of generously sized lots averaging a total area of 680 square meters.

The first tranche of 308 lots has an estimated total value of P5.6 billion. The prices of the lots, depending on size and location, range from P11.5 million to P43.1 million.

Cerilo boasts an extensive network of verdant spaces, with about 80 percent of the houses adjoining green, open areas. 139 lots will be adjacent to 10- to 40-meter wide open spaces called Green Lanes, while 52 other lots will be located along expansive Greenways that span 25 to 70 meters in width.

These distinctive green areas provide ample space for recreation and leisure activities for Cerilo’s future residents. The master planned community will have an average density of only seven lots per hectare providing a heightened feeling of privacy and exclusivity for its future residents.

Cerilo takes advantage of the naturally undulating terrain with a vast, 6-hectare main park at the heart of the development. Located within the park is a two-hectare clubhouse area that features the social hall, multi-purpose court, swimming pool and residents’ lounge.

Adjacent to Cerilo is a two-hectare retail space that will cater to future residents and the surrounding villages.

Turnover of Ayala Land Premier’s newest subdivision in Nuvali will commence in the third quarter of 2020, the developer said.

Covering 2,290 hectares south of Manila, Nuvali is the largest of Ayala Land’s large-scale, master-planned, and mixed-use estates. In a short period of eight years, more than half of the estate’s total land area has been developed. Today, Nuvali has almost 130,000 square meters of commercial spaces, comprising both retail and office establishments.

Recent developments include Solenad 3, which houses 4 cinemas, Qualimed General Hospital, and top-tier educational establishments Xavier School Nuvali and Miriam College. Cerilo in fact, will be the Ayala Land Premier subdivision closest to the newly opened Miriam College.

“Nuvali offers a peaceful, suburban setting, but with all the conveniences that come with urban living. In recent years, numerous developments have taken place in Nuvali, further highlighting the estate’s fully-integrated and master-planned concept,” said Mike Z. Jugo, Ayala Land Premier Managing Director.

Ayala Land Premier has sold about 2,900 premium lots in NUVALI since it launched Abrio, its first residential neighborhood, in 2007. The company has sold P33 billion worth of lots across its seven developments in Nuvali. Its discerning niche market has been drawn to Nuvali’s strong stance on self-sustainable eco-living.

Solidifying its leadership in the luxury real estate market, Ayala Land Premier has announced sales of P8.09 billion for the first quarter alone, marking a 26 percent increase versus the same quarter last year. The results were the biggest increase in quarterly performance in Ayala Land Premier’s history.

Park Central Towers

Contributing significantly to Ayala Land Premier’s performance was the sales performance of Park Central Towers. This ultra luxury residential development is located at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Avenue. Launched fairly recently in September 2016, Park Central Towers has since generated P13 billion in sales take-up, with 235 units sold within that period.

“The luxury property market has responded very well to Park Central Towers because of several features that is unique to this project, foremost among which are the prominent corner location and immense land area of the development. Park Central Towers is located in a 15,860-sqm parcel in the coveted and well-established Roxas Triangle block. This land area is 5 to even 15 times larger than typical Makati lot parcels which are normally 1,000 sqm to 3,000 sqm in size.” said Jugo.

Aside from the prominent location and large land area, Park Central Towers boasts ultra-luxury amenities such as four-story high Sky Terraces visible from the building’s facade. The expansive amenity podium will also house a 300-sqm fitness center, a 700-sqm multipurpose court as well as swimming pools, resident’s lounge and spa. The development will rise on top of a 10,000-sqm retail mall which will provide the luxury of convenience for Park Central’s highly discerning residents.

Park Central Tower buyers have a selection of seven unit types in the South Tower of the two-tower development. These include remarkable designs like Aquaview Villas with their own private plunge pools and deck and Skyview Villas feature soaring 5.7-meter high living areas. Gallery Villas meanwhile have private elevators opening to a foyer gallery of the two-bedroom or three-bedroom Gallery Villa units. Each floor typically has only five units with a good number of these luxury apartments having their own dedicated private elevator access which effectively delivers a one unit per floor living experience.