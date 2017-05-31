Ayala Land Premier posts record P8.1-B sales in Q1

Unveils 8th project in Nuvali

AYALA Land Premier, the luxury property brand of Ayala Corp., announced P8.1 billion worth of sales for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 28.6 percent from the P6.3 billion sales reported in the same period last year.

The solid performance was driven by strong sales growth at its Park Central Towers development located at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Makati Ave.

Launched in September last year, Park Central Towers contributed P13 billion in sales take-up with 235 units sold.

“For the first quarter of 2017, Ayala Land Premier generated its highest and strongest start in the history of the brand, generating P8 billion in sales takeup,” Ayala Land Premier Managing Director Mike Jugo told a news briefing on Tuesday.

“I think this is both a sign of the robustness of the market, particularly in the luxury segment, and also the ability of Ayala Land Premier to execute its projects and the great deal of trust that we have with the high-end market,” he added.

Park Central Towers sits on a 15,860-square-meter (sqm) parcel at the Roxas Triangle block, and boasts of ultra-luxury amenities such as four-story high Sky Terraces, a two-system pool, a game room, a 700-sqm multipurpose court, and a 300-sqm gym.

New residential project in Nuvali

Ayala Land Premier also said it plans to build its 8th project, the Cerilo, which will be an 85-hectare master-planned residential community in Nuvali, Calamba, Laguna.

Cerilo will have lush, green open spaces, with about 80 percent of the houses adjacent to an open space, and will have an average density of only seven lots per hectare, providing a heightened feeling of privacy and exclusivity for its future residents.

“Cerilo took advantage of its natural terrain and wide green spaces to build an amenity zone,” the company said, adding that the 2-hectare clubhouse area will have a social hall, multi-purpose court, swimming pool and residents lounge.

The main park will encompass an area of over 6 hectares while the linear parks and bike trails will be spread around the development.

Lot sizes will range from 520 sqm to 1,300 sqm, with an average size of 680 sqm, with a selling price of from P10.19 million to P38.09 million.

The project will produce a total number of 623 lots.

“The 623 lots will be broken up into several phases. Right now, we intend to launch the first tranche, roughly half of it, on June 9 for our very special loyal clients, and then July 2 for the general public,” Jugo said.

The company said it will begin selling an initial 308 lots next month which should generate an estimated P5 billion.