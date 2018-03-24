Ayala Land, Prime Orion ink share swap

Property developers Ayala Land Inc. and Prime Orion Philippines Inc. have struck a share-swap deal worth P3 billion.

In separate disclosures on Friday, the two companies said Prime Orion would acquire a 75-percent stake in Ayala Land’s Laguna Technopark Inc. by issuing 1.2 billion of its shares as payment.

The acquisition will allow Ayala Land to raise its equity stake in Prime Orion from 54.91 percent to 63.9 percent.

According to Ayala Land CFO Augusto Bengzon, the move will allow his company to combine Prime Orion and Laguna Technopark into a bigger entity.

“[It will also] reposition [Prime Orion as] a leading real-estate logistics and industrial estate developer and operator in the Philippines,’ he said.

Laguna TechnoPark is a prime developer of industrial parks in the Philippines, while Prime Orion is the developer of the Tutuban Center in Divisoria, Manila.

This came two months after Ayala Land bought from Genez Investments Corp. 202.77 million Prime Orion shares at P2.45 each.

It did so through a block sale on the Philippine Stock Exchange with a transaction worth P496.8 million.