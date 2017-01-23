Ayala Land supports military orphans during holidays

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) continued to raise funds for children of fallen Filipino soldiers over the holidays, raising nearly P4 million through its greeting card program, the company reported last week.

ALI raised the funds by distributing greeting cards representing cash donations to Help Educate and Rear Orphans (HERO) Foundation as a “gift of hope” to corporate partners and clients. The ALI-HERO Christmas card project has generated millions of pesos in funding for the orphans’ education, the company said.

“We remain committed partners of the HERO Foundation, sharing its goal of providing military orphans with quality education and honoring our fallen heroes by creating a bright future for their children,” said Atty. Eliezer C. Tanlapco, Head of ALI Human Resources and Public Affairs.

In lieu of material gifts this year, ALI shared HERO Christmas cards with its clients and partners with the aim of raising more awareness and financial support for the children. The company had already more than P2 million in donations for the Foundation through the cards since 2010, but ramped up promotions in 2016 to turn over close to P4 million more.

Established in 1988, HERO Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides educational assistance in the form of stipends to children and dependent siblings of Filipino soldiers killed in action (KIA) or totally incapacitated while in line of duty.

The educational stipends from the Foundation help augment families’ resources, allowing the children to finish their schooling and pay for other school-related expenses such as uniforms, meals, transportation, and school supplies.

ALI has been a partner of HERO Foundation since the charity’s launch, being one of the first companies to pool its resources for the soldiers’ children. Jaime Zobel de Ayala was a founding member, while his son Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of the Board of ALI, currently heads the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Through the years, ALI has sustained its support for the Foundation by providing annual monetary donations, and more importantly, by encouraging employee volunteers and other companies as well to share their time and talent with the orphans.

Aside from these, ALI also offers internship and employment opportunities to the Foundation’s scholars at various Ayala Land companies, and makes HERO donation boxes available at Ayala Malls nationwide.