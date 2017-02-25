Ayala Land targets to be carbon neutral by 2022

AYALA Land Inc. (ALI) is targeting to be carbon neutral by 2022 by adhering to an aggressive roadmap that seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its commercial properties.

To achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2022, ALI will incorporate a combination of initiatives in its projects. These include passive cooling design, energy efficiency, renewable energy sourcing, and carbon offset mechanisms such as forest regeneration and protection.

“We firmly believe that our company’s success and growth cannot be measured solely in terms of profitability and market presence. We are mindful of our corporate sustainability targets and our efforts to set new goals,

such as carbon neutrality, affirm our commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth,”ALI Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala said in a statement on Thursday.

ALI is the only Philippine company included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2017, the benchmark publication on corporate sustainability compiled by Swiss international investment company RobecoSAM.

ALI said emission-reducing systems have long been integrated into their systems and project developments such as natural cooling and energy savings, but it will observe and work on operational interventions in existing projects to continuously reduce carbon emissions.

“For more than six years now, we have been tracking our greenhouse gas emissions and undertaking energy-efficiency improvements in our properties to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. We are taking this a step further through our carbon neutrality initiatives,” said ALI President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Vincent Dy.

To date, ALI is present in 55 growth areas across the country with a total of 20 sustainable estates.

“We see this as a means to create long-term value for all our stakeholders and an opportunity to highlight the importance of building and operating sustainable developments in the country,” Dy said.

The Philippines is ranked fifth among the countries in the Germanwatch Global Climate Risk Index 2017 due to the impact of extreme weather events over the past 20 years.

In an effort to mitigate overall GHG emissions linked to climate change, the Philippines has pledged to reduce its GHG emissions by 70 percent by 2030 in the Paris COP 21 Agreement signed during the Paris Summit last December 2015.

Various industry groups have chided the government for making this commitment, saying the 70 percent emission reduction target may lead to higher costs and calling for an overall national roadmap to be followed by the public and private sector in order to achieve the “ambitious” goal.