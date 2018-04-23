Ayala Land to build Tarlac township

PROPERTY giant Ayala Land, Inc. is set to develop a 290-hectare mixed-use estate in Tarlac within the next 12 to 24 months to take advantage of the robust growth of neighboring Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

“What we are planning right now is another mixed-use estate,” Ayala Land head of strategic land bank management Anna Ma. Margarita Dy told The Manila Times on the sidelines of Ayala Corporation’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Friday.

Ayala Land recently obtained the Philippine Competition Commission’s approval for the acquisition of a 290-hectare property owned by Central Azucarera de Tarlac, Inc., which operates a sugar mill and refinery, distillery and carbon dioxide plants in the said province.

The new project, which has yet to be named, will offer a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial space.

Dy said Ayala Land is currently in the planning stages for the township’s master plan. Construction is expected to commence in the next 12 to 24 months.

“This is in line with what our chairman earlier mentioned about really taking a big participation in that Central Luzon corridor, with the growth of Clark and all the infrastructure in that area. We’ve positioned both in Pampanga and then in Tarlac,” she said.

In Porac, Pampanga, Ayala Land along with Leonio Holdings, Inc. has commenced construction of the 1,800-hectare Alviera estate, which is estimated to be worth P100 billion.

Alviera will feature residential and business segments, with a healthcare facility and a hotel also planned to be built in the area.

Once completed, Alviera will be 47 percent residential, 10 percent commercial, 3 percent industrial, 2 percent institutional, and 22 percent open space. The estate is expected to be completed in 2022.