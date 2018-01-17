Ayala Land’s Vermosa to launch fitness facility

VERMOSA, a mixed-used estate of property giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), is set to debut a fitness facility in southwest Metro Manila.

Ayala Land said on Monday that the Vermosa Sport Hub would be opened to the public in the first quarter of 2018.

“It’s meant to be a complete destination designed specifically to provide an effective and complete training experience for athletes,” it said.

Jay Teodoro, estate head of Vermosa, said the sports hub would support the active training of professional triathletes and ordinary athletes as it will highlight health and sports merchants for retail. Bike lanes, jogging, and biking trails will also be available all over the estate.

Ayala also inked a deal with Sante Fitness Lab, a global provider of organic health and wellness products and services, to allow the latter to build an 800-square-meter facility in the Vermosa Sport Hub grounds.

The Sante centre will feature a strength and conditioning fitness facility, sports rehab areas, a dance studio, a spinning class area, and bike shop and services, among others, the company said.

“This partnership is geared towards creating an environment where people can hone their athletic skills, with a long-term objective of nurturing athletes who can be trained for international competitions, and in the future, bring home more medals and recognition for the country,” it said.

The real estate firm launched Vermosa in 2015 to offer a diverse mix of quality residential and commercial developments. The 700 hectare-property is located in Dasmariñas and Imus in Cavite.