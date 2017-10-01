Ayala loses golf course in Las Pinas in SC ruling on land disputes

THE Supreme Court (SC) has promulgated a landmark decision over disputes in land ownership, particularly glaring errors in lot surveys despite registration.

In a 30-page decision of the SC 2nd Division, dated July 26, 2017, but released recently, the high tribunal ruled against Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) which, it said acquired property from Yu Hwa Ping and Mary Gaw and heirs of spouses Andres Diaz and Josefa Mia sourced from “invalid surveys” that would “tarnish and damage the Torrens system of registration, rather than uphold its integrity.”

The controversial piece of real estate is inside the Ayala Southvale in Las Pinas City, which ALI converted into a Southlinks golf course and materials depot.

The decision was penned by then SC Justice Jose Catral Mendoza, and concurred by Associate Justices Antonio Carpio, Diosdado Peralta, Marvic Leonen and Samuel Martires. JOMAR CANLAS