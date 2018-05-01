Ayala officially takes over National Teachers’ College

CONGLOMERATE Ayala Corp., through wholly-owned subsidiary AC Education Holdings, Inc., has officially taken control of National Teachers’ College (NTC) following the signing of a deed of assignment.

Ayala Corp. told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday both parties have finally executed the deed of assignment two months after signing the share purchase agreement.

AC Education signed a deal to acquire a 96 percent stake in NTC in February.

“We are very pleased to be part of NTC, given its 90-year heritage, excellent track record and well-known brand in teacher education, its new and fast-growing programs in business and information technology, well-regarded faculty who are steeped in both theory and experience, employees’ unflagging dedication and vibrant school spirit,” AC Education Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alfredo Ayala said.

“We are committed to working closely with all of NTC’s stakeholders to fulfill the vision of its founders and continue its growth momentum,” he added.

Ayala has been elected as the institution’s new chairman and president.

Outgoing NTC Chairman Rolando de Castro said: “We are very grateful that several groups had expressed their sincere interest in continuing the legacy of National Teachers College as established by our forebears. In selecting the buyer who shall acquire the shares of NTC, it was important to look not only at the capability to expand the school’s horizons, but also at the alignment of values and vision for raising our Filipino youth to be excellent teachers, industry leaders, or capable, competent individuals, whatever path they may choose.”

“We look forward to working with AC Education in this transition process and in moving NTC closer to becoming the world-class institution it was intended to be. We are honored to pass on the torch to AC Education, which we are confident will remain committed to building on the ideals upon which NTC was founded,” he added.

Located at the University Belt in Manila, NTC was founded in 1928 as the first school in the country that offered general education leading to a Bachelor of Science in Education.

AC Education was founded in 2012 as an investment firm of the Ayala Group in the education sector.

“The Ayala Group is committed to investing in the Education sector because we recognize that it is critical to building our nation. We believe that NTC can play an integral role in our efforts to contribute to a better education system in the Philippines, because of NTC’s long and successful track record in producing quality educators who go on to teach in both public and private schools,” Ayala Corp. Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

AC Education recently partnered with the Yuchengco Group’s iPeople, Inc. —parent firm of Mapua University, Malayan Colleges Laguna, and Malayan Colleges Mindanao—for a potential merger. In basic education, the company built APEC (Affordable Private Education Center) Schools, the largest standalone institution in the country with presence in 23 areas nationwide and with approximately 16,000 students.

In higher education, it invested in the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, which has approximately 8,000 students.