Ayala signs MOA for DA rice program

AYALA Multipurpose Cooperative (AMPC) recently signed a tripartite memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Palawan ARC Cooperative Federation (PARCOFED) of Narra, Palawan and Ten Knots Development Corporation to support the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) corporate rice farming program.

This is the second time that AMPC has entered an agreement in support of the DA’s corporate rice farming program, the first being with a local farmer’s cooperative in Iloilo.

Under the agreement, AMPC will assist PARCOFED in supplying the rice requirements of Ten Knots.

PARCOFED is one of the DA’s recipients of a rice processing center in southern Palawan while Ten Knots is a hotel developer in El Nido under the Ayala Group.

The DA’s corporate rice farming program aims to increase the income of local farm service providers or farmer’s cooperatives by engaging them to institutional buyers.