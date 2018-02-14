Ayala unit ventures into fulfillment solutions

CONGLOMERATE Ayala Corp. said Tuesday that wholly-owned subsidiary AC Infrastructure Holdings, Corp. was investing in firms related to fulfillment solutions services.

Ayala Corp. told the stock exchange that AC Infrastructure had signed an investment agreement to put money into a fulfillment solutions company.

AC Infrastructure will hold up to 60 percent of the outstanding common shares, while the remaining 40 percent will be owned by Zalora affiliate Brillant 1257 GmbH & Co. Vierte Verwaltungs Kg, a company registered in Germany.

“This investment forms part of Ayala’s strategy to develop infrastructure that will result in better efficiencies and improve the fulfillment goals of its existing businesses in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce,” the parent firm said.

No further details were divulged.

Ayala Corp. in 2017 ventured into the e-commerce business through the acquisition of a 43.28 percent stake in online fashion retailer Zalora. The acquisition was made through the conglomerate’s property arm Ayala Land, Inc., which holds operations of Ayala Malls.