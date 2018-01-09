Ayala, Yuchengcos to merge education units

AYALA Corp. and the Yuchengco Group’s House of Investments, Inc. inked a non-binding agreement on Monday for the planned merger of their education services, targeted to be executed in the first quarter of 2018.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Ayala Corp. said its wholly-owned unit AC Education, Inc. would be merged with iPeople, Inc.

“With the execution of such non-binding term sheet, the parties have agreed to an exclusivity period to complete due diligence, and to finalize the terms and conditions of the proposed merger within the first quarter of 2018,” Ayala said.

The plan is subject to the approval of the Boards of Directors of both parties as well as the requisite regulatory approvals.

Upon execution, the proposed merger would combine iPeople’s subsidiaries Malayan Education System, Inc., which operates Mapua University, and its units Malayan Colleges Laguna and Malayan Colleges Mindanao, with AC Education’s University of Nueva Caceres and the APEC Schools.

The total student population of the two education units that are set to merge is around 40,000.

“We are looking forward to this potential merger. Mapua’s reputation as a leading private engineering and technical university in the country, together with AC Education’s ability to provide quality education leading to enhanced employability, at an affordable price, would enable the Yuchengco Group of Companies and Ayala Corp. to jointly contribute to the improvement of the quality of education in the Philippines, for the benefit of all sectors of society,” House of Investments Chairperson Helen Dee said.

For his part, Ayala Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said they are pleased about the opportunity to partner with the Yuchengcos.

“Our belief is that the potential combination of iPeople and AC Education would create significant synergies that would enable us to better equip students for compelling futures,” he added.