Ayala’s Arbor Lanes rakes in sales of P3.9B

AYALA Land Premier (ALP), the luxury property developer of Ayala Corp., said on Tuesday that its flagship project Arbor Lanes posted P3.9 billion in sales in the first eight months of 2017, making it the highest-selling project so far this year.

Arbor Lanes is a three-tower project development located in a 34,898-square meter (sqm) area in the estate called Arca South in Taguig City. The company is set to launch two more towers in the next two years.

“Arbor Lanes … is the best selling project for 2017, probably for year-to-date 2017. Before the end of this month, we should be breaking P4 billion,” ALP Managing Director Mike Jugo told a news briefing in Makati City.

“We were quite surprised because we expected Park Central Towers to be the best-selling project in terms of sales,” he added.

The amount of sales generated is 46 percent higher from a year ago.

Three stories—from the 13th to the 15th floors—offer a total of 594 residential units worth P11 million to P85 million each.

The project offers unique residential units such as garden villas and garden suites located at the ground floor, featuring spacious three- and four-bedroom bi-level homes with sizes ranging from 74 sqm to 111 sqm.

At the topmost floor are the canopy pool villas and canopy suites. The villa is highlighted with its own 22-sqm private pool deck and lounge, while the suites feature a double-height ceiling in the living and dining area.

Other units include the garden lounges and the duo suites.

Arca South is currently the fast-rising business and lifestyle district of Ayala Land located at the old Food Terminal. It is envisioned to be a major gateway through its direct link to Skyway and the extension of the C5 and C6 highways.

“Right now, many places in Manila—traffic will build up. That’s why part of the reason why people recognize Bonifacio Global City or places like Arca South, you know, as one way to literally address traffic is to try to live closer to where you work,” Jugo said.

The estate is touted to be just five minutes’ drive away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport and 15 minutes away from the Makati central business district.

“A key feature of the estate is the South Intermodal Transport System, expected to be a significant draw for businesses and other interests to position themselves in the area,” the company said.

“As one of Metro Manila’s major intermodal transport facilities, the ITS will allow convenient in-city transport transfers between railway lines, city buses, taxis, and other public utility vehicles,” ALI said.

Ayala Land initially set aside P80 billion for five years solely for the development of the said estate. The project is currently under way with a completion target of 2018. The first block is set for turnover by the first quarter of 2018, while the second block is set to follow in 2019.