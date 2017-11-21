Ayala’s Limcaoco is CFO of the Year

Ayala Corp.’s Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco was feted on Monday by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex) as its 11th CFO of the Year.

“I am both humbled and honored with this award,” Limcaoco said in his speech during the awarding ceremony held at the New World Makati Hotel.

He dedicated the award to his family, especially his father who taught that “reputation is the one aspect in life you cannot never risk tainting”.

“I also share this award to may colleagues and bosses who have taught me lessons on leadership,” Limcaoco also said.

Aside from holding the chief financial officer post at the country’s oldest conglomerate, Limcaoco is also Ayala’s Chief Risk Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer.

He joined Ayala Corp. in 1998 and was appointed CFO in 2015 after an 8-year secondment to Bank of the Philippine Islands.

At Ayala, Limcaoco is also a director at Globe Telecom Inc. and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. He is also an independent director of SSI Group Inc., president of AC Ventures Inc. and a director of Ayala Hotels Inc., AC Energy Holdings Inc., Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc., Ayala Aviation Corp,, Ayala Education Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Inc., AG Counselors Corp. and AC Industrial Technology Holdings Inc.

Limcaoco graduated from Standford University with a BS Mathematical Sciences in 1984 and from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with an MBA in Finance and Investment Management in 1988.

He is also a member of the Ateneo de Manila High School class of 1980.