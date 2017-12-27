Ayo changes heart, leaves La Salle for UST

For a while, De La Salle University thought it had the commitment of coach Aldin Ayo to mentor the Green Archers anew in Season 81 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

In fact, according to a La Salle insider, Ayo made this vow in front of school president Br. Raymund B. Suplido FSC in one of their meetings days after the Green Archers surrendered the UAAP crown to chief rival Ateneo de Manila University.

On Wednesday, reports circulated that Ayo is no longer honoring that commitment and instead will bring his act to University of Santo Tomas (UST), a school being run by the Dominicans just like Ayo’s former team Letran.

“It was very clear in our meeting and the school president was there when he made his commitment that he will stay,” said a source from La Salle who requested not to be named.

“But everything can change overnight and we do not know what his (Ayo) motivation is (in transferring to UST),” the source added. “Coach Aldin is a reasonable man although we haven’t heard anything from him after that meeting.”

Last December 20, the La Salle management released a statement that the 40-year old mentor is returning for his third season with the Taft-based team and even laid down the programs for the team.

News of Ayo jumping ship to the Growling Tigers have been around even during Season 80, and grew louder after La Salle lost to the Blue Eagles in the best-of-three finals.

After Game 3 of the finals, Ayo even admitted he’s uncertain of his return to the Green Archers as his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

UST’s official student publication, the Varsitarian, posted on its official Twitter account Ayo’s looming transfer to the Growling Tigers: “UST backers in talks with La Salle coach Aldin Ayo to transfer to UST Growling Tigers. Ayo’s contract with the Green Archers ends on December 31.”

Both La Salle and UST have been mum on the issue and will release their respective statements once Ayo’s move becomes official.

This development came after Ben Mbala, the two-time Most Valuable Player, opted not to return for Season 81 as he turned pro and is set to play in a Mexican league.

Mbala’s eligibility to suit up for next season is being questioned as he already used up his eligibility period.

With Ayo’s looming departure, the Green Archers are reportedly eyeing to hire Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone as team consultant with Richard del Rosario as head coach.