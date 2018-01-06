Ayo to coach UST for 6 years – The Varsitarian

Aldin Ayo is set to sign a six-year contract as head coach of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), according to the school’s official student publication The Varsitarian.

The Varsitarian said that the UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) is set to release an official announcement of Ayo’s signing next week.

“EXCLUSIVE: Former La Salle coach Aldin Ayo confirms he will coach the Growling Tigers for the next six years. Ayo said IPEA officials will make official announcement on Jan. 11.,” reads a tweet posted by @varsitarianust on Friday morning.

La Salle, on the other hand, announced the appointment of Ayo’s long time deputy Luis Gonzalez as head coach on Thursday. Glen Capacio, Anton Altamirano and Siot Tanquingcen will assist him.

“De La Salle University announces the appointment of Jose Luis Gonzalez III as head coach of the men’s basketball team effective January 1, 2018,” a tweet by @dlsusports reads.

La Salle also thanked Ayo via Tweeter.

“DLSU extends its deep appreciation to former head coach Aldin Ayo for his two years dedicated service to the team.”