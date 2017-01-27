Ayo says his ‘mayhem defense’ good for Gilas

De La Salle University Coach Aldin Ayo said that his “mayhem defense” would serve Gilas Pilipinas well in their campaign in the 2017 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship slated on April 23 to 30.

“The whole coaching staff has been talking about it (mayhem defense), and how it could be used in international competitions,” Ayo told The Manila Times in an interview.

Mayhem defense is a defensive strategy used by Ayo to trap an opponent on both ends of the court.

“Coach Louie (Gonzales), coach Glenn (Capacio) and me believe that our mayhem defense, our system would really fit well in international competitions. Coach Chot (Reyes) is doing a great job of coaching the national team. I’m pretty sure they (Gilas) will perform well.”

Ayo said that there’s no offer yet for him to join the Gilas coaching staff.

“With the go signal of my boss (Danding Cojuangco) I will never pass any opportunity in basketball. Every time the opportunity comes I will always take it but with the permission of my boss,” the Sorsogon native said

Ayo said Gilas Pilipinas needs to play with a lot of heart to win the SEABA crown and qualify for the FIBA Asia Championship late this year in Lebanon.

“They already know it. I’m pretty sure,” Ayo said.

Ayo added that coaching in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the national team is his ultimate goal. “Of course aside from coaching in the PBA, my ultimate goal is to coach the national team. Imagine, you’re coaching and representing the whole country. That’s big for me.”

Ayo led the Letran Knights to winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball title in 2015 and La Salle to bagging the University Athletic Association of the Philippines crown in 2016.

He added that he aims to give La Salle back-to-back titles this year. “We will now focus on execution and we want to be more unpredictable this season. We have to do new things. We have to be confident that we’re going to win the title but it’s not going to be easy,” Ayo said.

JOSEF T. RAMOS