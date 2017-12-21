Ayo stays with Green Archers for Season 81

Aldin Ayo won’t go anywhere.

The enigmatic mentor is set to return for his third season with De La Salle University, ending speculations that he’s leaving the Green Archers for another University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP)-member school.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the La Salle management said the school is supporting Ayo’s mentoring of the Green Archers and programs are already laid out for the team as they prepare for Season 81.

“Management is firmly behind coach Aldin Ayo and his staff as we start the process of rebuilding for the future,” the statement said.

Even before Season 80 was done, rumors circulated that La Salle won’t bring back Ayo for the next season and University of Santo Tomas is reportedly his next destination.

Even Ayo, after Ateneo de Manila University dethroned La Salle in the finals, told the media after Game 3 that he’s uncertain of his future with the Taft-based squad though he desired to coach La Salle in Season 81.

La Salle affirmed its determination to dominate the new UAAP season next year.

“We stand united as a team to regroup and regain the crown next season,” the statement reads.

“Now more than ever, we are strongly committed to bounce back with a resolve that is uncompromising and unflinching. We will forever hold our banner high and bright, a shield of Green and White.”

The Green Archers will return to practice on January 16 next year as they are set to compete in the PCCL National Collegiate Championships on February 2 to 11.

Only Abu Tratter has graduated from La Salle while the status of Ben Mbala for next season is still up for discussion by the eligibility committee of the UAAP Board.