Ayo’s tweet explains departure from DLSU

Coach Aldin Ayo finally broke his silence on why he left his coaching stint with De La Salle University with a tweet.

“We have different views in handling the team. I’ve always done what is necessary,” Ayo posted on his Twitter account @AyoAV_official on Tuesday night.

Ayo led La Salle to a University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown in 2016 but the Green Archers just finished second to archrival Ateneo in 2017.

“The reason why I kept mum is because of an agreement not to disclose any information before the first week of January or until the school makes its official statement. I am only breaking my silence since the news has come out earlier than expected and only after getting permission.”

“Much gratitude to Boss ECJ, the managers, shool heads, the De La Salle community, all of the Green Archers fans. The two years I have spent with the Archers are two well-spent years indeed,” the post reads.

Last December 20, the La Salle management released a statement that the 40-year old mentor is returning to the Taft-based team for its Season 81 campaign in the UAAP. But soon after, reports circulated that Ayo is no longer honoring that commitment and instead will join University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Ayo did not confirm on his tweet if he is indeed moving to UST.

His contract with La Salle expired last December 31.

The Manila Times tried to reach Ayo but he is unavailable for comments.

The Times also tried to get the sides of La Salle and UST, but both schools refused to give any statements on Ayo’s tweet.