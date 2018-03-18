Azarcon, Loy lead gold winners in PSL Capiz Leg

Promising tankers Wilse Jude Azarcon of Capiz and Atilla Pia Isabela Loy of Poseidon Estancia bannered the gold medal winners in the 133rd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Kiwanis Club of Kapis Angel Wings Swimming Challenge on Sunday at the Villareal Stadium Swimming Pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

Azarcon dominated the boys’ 12-year 50m butterfly in 30.35 seconds, beating Jennuel Booh De Leon of Aklan (31.25) and teammate Carl Joseph De Emoy (32.88), who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

For her part, Loy topped the girls’ 15-over 200m Individual Medley with a time of three minutes and 5.67 seconds to outclass silver medalist Maia Allana Ross Sumile (3:44.00) and bronze medalist Judi Segotier (3:57.39).

Also winning gold medals were Jade Ladrillo in girls’ 13-year 200m IM (2:53.50), Joan Perlas in girls’ 8-year 50m butterfly (48.75), Arabella Sumile in girls’ 10-year 50m butterfly (48.78) and James Michael Young in boys’ 15-over 100m butterfly (1:34.22).

Earning gold medals in their respective events were Melrose Aleligay (girls’ 14-year 200m IM), Remogenes Sobretodo (boys’ 13-year 200m IM), Lucio Cuying II (boys’ 14-year 200m IM), Samantha Jamelarin (girls’ 7-year 50m butterfly) and Kate Roberto (girls’ 9-year 50m butterfly).

The other gold medallists were Josh Lee Matorres, Keefe Yvange Alba, Lance Nathan Magno, Samantha Lachica, Arianne Minao, Joana Amor Cervas, Adrienne Aquillo, Michael Lozada and Alexia Lozada in the event supported by The Manila Times.

“We really have a lot of talented swimmers in different parts of the country. We just need to go to the provinces to give them a chance to showcase their talent. And this competition is a good venue for them since we will be selecting swimmers for international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Slots for the 2019 Summer World University Games in Naples, Italy are up for grabs as well as berths for international tournaments in Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, US and United Arab Emirates.

“We would like to thank Provincial Sports and Business Affairs Consultant Carmen Andrade and Kiwanis Angel Wings President Ronald So for hosting this competition,” added Papa.