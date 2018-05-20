Azkals brace for Suzuki Cup, Asian tilt

As part of its preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup and historic participation in the AFC Asian Cup, the Philippine Azkals will have training camps and friendly matches in the two FIFA international breaks this year.

Team manager Dan Palami bared that the men’s national football team will go on a camp in Bahrain, where it will tackle a competitive club on September 7 before taking on the Bahraini national squad itself on September 11.

For the second international window in October, Palami said that they are working with the Philippine Football Federation in setting up a friendly against Australia or any country that have played in the World Cup.

“We just really have to prepare the best way we can,” said Palami during the just-concluded Business of Football Convention at the New World Hotel in Makati City.

“It’s good that we got invitation from Bahrain. What we want to do is to have friendly games against really strong competition—hopefully, teams that have competed in the World Cup. That gives us a good gauge on where we are in the Asian setting,” he added.

The Azkals will play in the Suzuki Cup on November and will fly to United Arab Emirates in January next year for their Asian Cup debut.

Palami said that the new national team head coach will be announced on June 14. Thomas Dooley’s contract expired last March.

“It’s taking a while because after all, the team won’t come together until September for the first international break. We actually have a luxury of time and make a good choice. With a number of applicants coming in, we need a lot of time studying our option,” he said.

The Azkals’ primary backer, however, insisted that the management is more focused on getting prospects to bolster the national squad roster for the two upcoming major tournaments especially the Asian Cup.

The team is currently eyeing to tap Filipino-foreign booters in FC Bayern Munich second squad midfielder Raphael Obermair, FSV Mainz midfielder Geritt Holtman and Sweden’s AIK Fotboll defender Jesper Nyholm.