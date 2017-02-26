Azkals eye new players for Asian Cup qualifier

The Philippine national football team looks to bolster its roster before plunging into action in the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 Asian Cup next month.

According to Azkals manager Dan Palami, the management is eyeing at least two new players who can help the PH XI’s campaign although he did not mention their names as they are still waiting for their confirmation.

“We got in touch with some new players and hopefully they would respond so we can work on passport issues [before the tournament],” said Palami.

“There are about two or three of them. We still have to confirm if they would be interested to play for our national team [in the future],” he added.

Palami refused to divulge their names but mentioned the positions they play.

“Well, their names are all over social media. We have found three really good players and I hope they would play with us. We are looking at a defender, a midfielder and an attacker.’”

The Azkals top official also noted that they are finalizing the schedule of their training camp and the friendlies.

“We have our first game on March 28 so before that game we have to schedule several friendlies so that we could prepare,” he said.

The Azkals are in Group F of the next phase of qualification for the continental championship together with Tajiskistan, Yemen and Nepal.

They will play Nepal on March 28 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.