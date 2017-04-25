Azkals to face powerhouse China in friendly

The Philippine men’s football team will be facing Asian powerhouse China in a friendly match on June 7, according to Azkals team manager Dan Palami.

The exhibition match is part of the team’s preparation for the Asian Cup third round qualification match against Tajikistan on June 13 at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.

“We’ll prepare for that and hopefully we get the new players that we want as well,” Palami said.

The Philippines will try to ride on the momentum it generated in its 4-1 trashing of Nepal last March at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Azkals, with three points, are currently tied with Yemen but hold a narrow a two-point advantage on goal difference to take the pole position in Group F.

Meanwhile, Palami revealed that they are eyeing the services of two new foreign-based recruits to be part of their roster for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Palami did not identify the players but online reports are pointing to Filipino-German Raphael Obermair and Filipino-Swedish Jesper Nyholm as possible additions to the Azkals roster.

Obermair, 21, plays as a right wing striker for German Bayern Munich FC’s second team while Nyholm, 23, is a center back out of AIK Fotboll in the Swedish first division.

“One of them is already in the lineup of a strong team in the Bundesliga. The other one, unfortunately, the national team of the other country took interest in him. So, he will try that first and maybe come back to us if its not successful,” said Palami.