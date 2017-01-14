Azkals fall two notches down in FIFA rankings

The Philippine Azkals dropped two spots in the recently released FIFA international rankings for January but remained No.1 in South- east Asia.

The Azkals dropped to No. 122 in the world rankings and emerged No.14 in continental rankings.

Despite their exit in the recent Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup group stage, the Philippines is still above two-time regional champion Thailand that is currently No. 126.

Vietnam is now No.3 in the Southeast Asian Region despite falling two spots in FIFA rankings at No. 136. Myanmar is now No.159 in the world while Indonesia and Singapore are No.173 and No. 165, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is set to pick from Pot 1 of the draw for the third round of the qualification stage of the 2019 Asian Football Confederation Cup.

The draw, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 23, will include 24 national clubs divided in four groups of six. All will be competing for the final 12 spots in the tournament that will take place in the United Arab Emirates on 2019.

The Azkals secured a berth to the next round of games after finishing third in Group H of the joint world and continental championship qualifiers early last year.