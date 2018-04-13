Azkals improve FIFA ranking

After making history two weeks ago by securing their first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup appearance, the Philippine Azkals have achieved its highest world ranking yet, according to the rankings update released by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) on Thursday.

The Philippine Azkals climbed to 113th, jumping nine spots from their previous ranking of 122nd after garnering 289 points this month. Their former peak was 115th two years ago.

The national squad’s rise was triggered by its historic qualification for the AFC 2019 after beating Tajikistan, 2-1, last March 27 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Also contributing to the achievement was the Filipino booters’ 2-1 win over Fiji in an international friendly five days prior to their maiden Asian Cup entry.

“We congratulate the Philippine men’s national team for claiming their highest FIFA ranking to date,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta Jr.

“The team’s achievement is a fitting testament to how far Philippine football has improved in a short span and we hope that it will sustain,” he added.

The Azkals stayed as one of the top dogs in the Asean region as they remained behind leading Vietnam (103rd) while placing 19th in Asia.

With its latest ranking, the Philippines was put in Pot 4 of the Asian Cup final draw, which will be held on May 4 at the Burj Khalifa-based Armani Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.