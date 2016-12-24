Azkals lead Christmas clean-up

Campaign partners and volunteers all pitched in to help clean, sort and pack gift donations for children across the country in support of “Jollibee Maaga Ang Pasko,” the long running annual toy and book donation drive.

In the true spirit of Christmas, Philippine Azkals teammates Misagh Bahadoran, Simone Rota, Marwin and Marvin Angeles, and Ace Bright, and volunteers from campaign partner, Avida, joined members of the Jollibee family and other kind-hearted individuals during the first week of the clean-up drive. Volunteers generously gave their time and effort to make the toys and books look good as new for the new recipients.

Signing up as the official partner to provide detergent and other cleaning materials that were used by the volunteers was Calla Detergent.

“We’re glad to have Calla Detergent as part of our campaign in spreading Christmas cheer to kids nationwide. Through their help, our volunteers were able to clean and prepare more gifts for distribution to our beneficiaries,” said Jollibee brand communications and PR director Arline Adeva.

Volunteers enjoyed cleaning and washing the toys and books, knowing that their simple act goes a long way in making kids happy this season.

“Christmas is for giving and in our own way, we are happy to help by cleaning the toys. We’re hoping that the new owners are as excited as we are in getting these gifts ready,” said Azkal striker Misagh Bahadoran.