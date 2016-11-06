Azkals lineup against Kyrgyzstan bared

The 23-man line up of the Philippine National Football Team has been released ahead of the scheduled friendly against Kyrgyzstan on November 9.

After the local training camp, which featured an expanded pool of players, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) revealed the final roster of booters that will be included in the team’s contingent on Saturday.

Azkals skipper Phil Young­husband leads the pack together with fellow national team veterans James Younghusband, Stephan Schrock, Simon Greatwich and Misagh Bahadoran.

Ceres La Salle FC standouts Roland Muller, Manuel Ott, Kevin Ingresso, Martin Steuble and the returning Jeffrey Christiaens were all named in the list.

Global FC’s Patrick Deyto, Nicholas O’donnell, Paolo Bugas, Amani Aguinaldo, Dennis Villa­nueva, Kaya FC’s Junior Munoz, Shirmar Felongco, Kenshiro Daniels and Dominic Del Rosario round up the local-based players who were called up.

Wingback Daisuke Sato, who plays for Romanian top tier side CSM Politehnica Iasi, was also recalled for national team duty despite the uncertainty of his release from his European club.

Free agents Iain Ramsay and OJ Porteria complete the roster together with Mark Hartmann, who is fresh of a successful stint with Singaporean club Geylang International FC.

The Azkals are currently in the final stages of their preparations for the upcoming group stage of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki later this month.

They are scheduled to play Singapore, Indonesia and defending champion Thailand at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan starting on November 19.