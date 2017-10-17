Azkals move up in FIFA ranking

The Philippine men’s national football team has achieved its second-best ranking in history.

In the latest world rankings update released by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), the Philippine Azkals ascended to the 116th spot, seven places up from their previous ranking.

It was just one notch behind the national team’s best ranking of 115th, which it reached in May 2016.

The Filipino booters’ ascension was triggered by their unbeaten run in the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

The Philippines elicited a 1-1 draw from Yemen last October 12 at the neutral Saoud Bin Abdul Rahman Stadium in Qatar to remain atop Group F with eight points and move one win within its first appearance in AFC’s quadrennial tournament.

With the most recent rankings, the Azkals also stayed as the top dogs in the Asean Football Federation.

Vietnam, which jumped nine notches, was closely behind at 121st, followed by Thailand (138th), Myanmar (155th) and Laos (162nd).

Indonesia was ranked 165th, ahead of Malaysia (170th), Cambodia (170th), Singapore (173rd), Brunei Darussalam (184th) and Timor Leste (193rd).

Meanwhile, Germany remained the best team in the world, with Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland retaining their spots behind the Germans.