Azkals notch second straight draw in Suzuki Cup 

The Philippines’ match with Indonesia ended 2-2, the second consecutive draw posted by the Azkals in the 2016 Suzuki Cup group stage at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday.

Indonesia first scored a goal in the 7th minute after Stefano Lilipaly found the unmarked Fachruddin Aryanto.

The Filipinos retaliated in the 31st minute courtesy of Misagh Bahadoran.

The Indonesians once again clinched the lead in the 68th minute with a conversion by striker Boas Salossa.

The Azkals answered with a shot by team skipper Phil Younghusband in the 82nd minute. No more goals were posted until the end of regulation.

In the first match, defending champions Thailand notched its second victory after escaping Singapore, 1-0.

The Philippines will be playing its final match in the preliminary round of the biennial football meet against Thailand at the same venue on Friday.