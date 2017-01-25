Azkals to play in Group F of Asian Cup qualifiers

The Philippine Azkals will play in Group F of the Asian Football Con-federation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifiers in March based on the draw held in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.

The Philippines will compete against Tajikistan, Yemen and Nepal in Group F in a home and away format that will run throughout the year.

The Azkals are currently the highest-ranked team in the group at No. 122 while Tajikistan is No.132, Yemen is No. 149, while AFC Solidarity Cup champion Nepal is No. 175.

The Filipinos will begin their campaign with a match against Nepal on March 28 followed by five more games in June, September, October, and November. The culminating game is scheduled on March of next year.

The Azkals earned their ticket to the third round of games of the Asian Cup through their impressive run in last year’s joint FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup competition.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Women’s National Football Team will play in Group A of the Women’s Asian Cup qualification round that will commence on April.

The Filipinas, who climbed three spots to No. 69 in the latest FIFA rankings, will play against Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and hosts Tajikistan with the aim of grabbing a ticket to the final tournament next year.