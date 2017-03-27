Azkals play vs Nepal today

The Philippine men’s football team begins its trek toward the Asian Cup tournament as it battles Nepal today in the third round of the qualification stage at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Azkals will clash against Nepal at 7:30 p.m. to start the Group F battle. Also in the group are Tajikistan and Yemen.

Team captain Phil Younghusband said the team is ready to face the challenge of their low-ranked opponent and hopefully start their Group F campaign with a victory.

“We’re excited because this is the competition we are looking forward to this year. We have an amazing opportunity to qualify for the Asian Cup proper,” said Younghusband.

“It is important that we have a good start. This game will set the tone for the rest of the group,” he added.

The Philippines has beaten the Gorkhalis way back in October 2011, 3-0, during Thomas Dooley’s first few months with the squad.

Younghusband noted that the Azkals have a strong chance of reaching the Asian Cup tournament.

“The team has gotten better and stronger. We know that we have such a great opportunity here and we’re confident that we can do the job,” he ended.