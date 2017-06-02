Azkals remain top dogs in AFF

In the latest world rankings update released by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) on

Thursday night, the national men’s football team ranked 126th overall and 18th in the Asia Football Confederation (AFC), moving one notch higher from its previous rank.

Trailing closely behind the Azkals in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) were Thailand (127th overall, 19th in AFC) and Vietnam (131st, 20th), which climbed up five notches.

Besides the three, six more Asean nations improved their ranking namely Malaysia (155th overall, 27th in AFC), Singapore (157th, 29th), Myanmar (163rd, 32nd), Laos (172nd, 36th), Cambodia (174th, 37th) and Indonesia (175th, 38th).

Brunei Darussalam is still at 188th (41st in AFC) while Timor-Leste dropped one notch at 196th (43rd).

The next FIFA world rankings update will be posted on July 6.