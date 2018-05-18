Azkals rise in FIFA rankings anew

The Philippine Azkals ascended in International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) rankings anew on Thursday from No. 113 last April, to No. 111 this month with 289 points. The Azkals remain No. 2 in Southeast Asia and No. 19 among the 46 national teams in Asia.

Former No. 110 Zimbabwe and No. 111 Madagascar sank three notches below.

Vietnam is still the leading Asean teams as it climbed two steps to No. 102 while Thailand (No. 122), Myanmar (No. 135), Singapore (No. 172), Laos (No. 179) and Timor-Leste (No. 190) maintained their previous rankings.

Other Asean squads Indonesia (No. 164), Cambodia (No. 170), Malaysia (No. 171) and Brunei (No. 195) experienced minor dips in rankings.

Meanwhile, the Philippine women’s national football team dropped three notches to No. 72 following its campaign in the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup last month.

The Malditas bowed out of contention as early as the group stage. It recorded one win over host Jordan and one loss each to China and Thailand.