Azkals to play in tough Group C

The Philippine Azkals will play in a tough group in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2019 based on the official draw held on Friday (early Saturday morning in Manila) at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Philippine Azkals, No. 113 in the world, will see action in Group C against Asian powerhouses South Korea (No. 61), China (No. 73) and Kyrgyzstan (No. 75).

The men’s national football team will face South Korea for the first time in 27 years. The Filipino booters have never won against the Koreans in seven matches, with the last encounter in 1991 ending in a humiliating 0-10 rout.

Last year, the Philippines lost 1-8 in a friendly match to China but held its own against Kyrgyzstan in 2016. The Filipinos beat the Kyrgz in two friendlies—2-1 in Bishkek and 1-0 in Manila.

The 24-team quadrennial tournament will be held from January 5 to February 1 at different stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharja.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will get berths in the knockout stage while the four best third-placers will advance as well.

Under head coach Thomas Dooley, the Philippines secured a historic spot in the Asian Cup following an unbeaten campaign capped by a thrilling 2-1 home win over Tajikistan last March.

“The Asian Cup has a rich history and to be one of the 24 teams competing is already an honor for Philippine football,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta in a statement.

A sum of $50 million in prizes is up for grabs. The Azkals are already assured of at least $200,000 as a participant while $5 million will be awarded to the champion.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is grouped with former foes Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore in Group B of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup two days prior to the Asian Cup draw.

The biennial regional competition, featuring 10 national squads under the new home-and-away format, will be held from November 8 to 15.