Azkals vs Singapore bout ends in goalless draw 

The Philippine Azkals’ match against Singapore, its first bout in the 2016 Suzuki Cup, ended in a goalless draw on Saturday at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Meanwhile, defending champion Thailand won 4-2 over Indonesia in the curtain raiser of Group A.

The Thais relied on the hat trick of veteran striker Teerasil Dangda to escape the late-game blitz of the Indonesians and notch their first win.

Peerapat Notchaiya scored the first goal for the War Elephants in the fifth minute followed by Teerasil’s initial strike in the 36th to put their club ahead, 2-0, at halftime. Indonesia retaliated with two consecutive goals from Boas Salossa and Lerby Eliandry in the 53rd and 56th minutes, respectively, of the second half to put the game into a 2-2 deadlock.

However, Thailand came back strong toward the end of regulation with twin goals from Teerasil in the 79th and in the fourth minute of added time.

