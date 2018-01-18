Azkals vs Tajikistan venue moved

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has moved the venue of the Philippine Azkals’ crucial match against Tajikistan in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers to the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Initially, the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City was chosen to host the game, which is slated on March 27 but the PFF has requested to the AFC to move the venue to Manila.

“We announce that the AFC has approved the PFF’s request to move the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers back to Manila,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta Jr. in a statement released on Wednesday.

The PFF said the development was due to “difficulties in securing fully-equipped training venues” that the Panaad Stadium lacks but available at the Rizal Memorial pitch.

The Philippine Azkals’ most recent home game in the qualifying stage ended in a 2-2 draw against Yemen on September 5, 2017 at Panaad while the last fixture of the Filipino booters at Rizal Memorial ended in a 4-1 thrashing of Nepal.

With the last qualifying match on March, coach Thomas Dooley and his wards are gunning for the national squad’s maiden appearance in the top continental competition.

The Philippines currently leads Group F with nine points on an unbeaten 2-3-0 win-draw-loss record. Tajikistan and Yemen closely trail behind with seven points apiece while also-ran Nepal only has two markers to show.

A draw will be enough for the Azkals to secure the historic berth to the main stage. The PH XI, however, will get eliminated should it lose while Yemen wins over Nepal.

“This match will be a crucial match as it will decide the Philippine men’s national team’s chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup,” said Araneta.

“We hope all football stakeholders and supporters rally behind the men’s national team. Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 will be a historic moment in Philippine football,” he said.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA