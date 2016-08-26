Azkals vs Tukmenistan friendly cancelled

The Philippine Football Federation announced on Friday the cancellation of the scheduled exhibition match between the Philippine Azkals and Turkmenistan.

The Azkals ranked No. 134 were previously scheduled to face the No.119 Turkmenistan squad on September 2 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan. The planned friendly was part of the Azkals’ preparation for its campaign in the group stage of the Suzuki Cup later this year.

“PFF received an urgent notice from the Football Federation of Turkmenistan that more than half of its national team players suffers from injury sustained during the recent Turkmenistan Championship match and Turkmenistan Cup last round matches,” said General Secretary Edwin Gastanes in a statement.

The PFF also apologized to local football fans for the cancellation of the game.

“Whilst the cause is beyond its control, the PFF wishes to apologize to all sports fans and supporters for the cancellation of the friendly. Instructions have been issued for the refund of game tickets purchased.”

The PFF though assured that the match between the Azkals and Kyrgyzstan at the latter’s home stadium in the capital city of Bishkek will push through on September 6.

The Azkals are also scheduled to play another friendly against Bahrain in Bulacan on October 7 as part of the team’s preparation for the Southeast Asian Championship.