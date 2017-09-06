Azuela Cove: Where the sea meets the city

Azuela Cove will soon attract Davao City’s ever-growing class of savvy, discerning urbanites—a new destination that promises the comforts and conveniences of city living along with the satisfaction and serenity that only a seaside address provides.

A 25-hectare development located at Kilometer 7 Lanang, Azuela Cove is set to become Davao’s prime waterside business and residential district encapsulating a life of fluidity and ease within a vibrant locality and a buoyant economy in the south of the country. It offers Davao’s denizens the best in home, business, and lifestyle in Mindanao—all in one relaxing locale marked by wide, verdant open spaces and a spectacular view of the Davao Gulf.

Azuela Cove is the brainchild of Aviana Development Corp., a joint venture company of The Alcantara Group of Companies and Ayala Land Inc.

The Alcantara Group of Companies (AG) has become one of the largest and most diversified Filipino-owned conglomerates in the country. AG’s interests span a wide range of industries, including power generation, agribusiness, forestry, transportation, real estate development and construction-related industries. AG’s notable real estate projects in Davao include Ladislawa Village, Woodridge Park and Las Terrazas.

Meanwhile, Ayala Land Inc. brings in decades of experience in creating masterplanned mixed-use estates that include Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, and Nuvali in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

P25 billion total investment



About eight years ago, Ayala Land started planning its entry in Mindanao through Abreeza estate. With its world-class design, rich product-mix, and wide variety of commercial use and services, the Abreeza estate was set to replicate and transport Ayala Land’s success from Makati and BGC into Davao City. The launch of Abreeza Mall was quickly followed by the rise of a Seda Hotel, Alveo and Avida residential towers, and a BPO corporate center. With a total investment of around P15 billion over the last eight years, and another P10 billion programmed in the next 2 to 3 years, Ayala Land is fully prepared to support and contribute to the growth and progress of Davao.

“Over the years, Ayala Land has been committed to enriching the way we live and to enhancing land nationwide,” said Jun Bisnar, vice president and chief operating officer of Ayala Land Visayas-Mindanao group.

“We focus on inclusive growth, sharing our expertise as a full line property developer to communities around the country as we remain a reliable partner in nation building,” he added.

The company’s confidence in the country’s socio-economic foundations, as well as the strong market potential of the regions, has led to the continued expansion of its developments in Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental, among others.

“We continue to build mixed-use estates around the country not only because of the country’s economic growth, but also because of the continued trust and confidence of Ayala Land’s customers,” said Bisnar.

“Our focus on sustainability and our genuine partnership with communities, local governments, and other stakeholders set us apart and help us fulfill our mission,” he added.

Azuela Cove’s masterplan includes The Shops at Azuela Cove, a retail play with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 4,000 square meters, which will be home to local food favorites as well as classic national and international dining establishments. With 1,700 sqm of GLA, The Shops at Azuela Cove’s first phase offering will launch in the last quarter of 2017.

Another initial locator is Ayala Land Premier (ALP), which will spearhead the development of its first condominium towers in the district, all providing a pristine view of Samal Island and the Davao Gulf.

St. Luke’s Medical Center included in plan

Included in the first phase development is the world-class St. Luke’s Medical Center, which is set to open its doors in 2022. St. Luke’s Medical Center is the leading most respected and recognized healthcare institution in the Philippines. It is known for its world-class quality medical services and is accredited by key affiliations with prestigious international organizations.

Beyond the retail spaces, residential offerings, and healthcare facility, this waterside district will come with dynamic features that can guarantee a life that is well-lived at Azuela Cove.

Interim uses in the estate are made available to prime up the area. These include The Tent at Azuela Cove, a 2,000-sqm air-conditioned events tent that can accommodate up to 1,500 people.

Furthermore, The Sports Hub at Azuela Cove, which includes a soccer field, a multipurpose warehouse, and a basketball and volleyball court that are all based on international standard sizes and are complete with locker rooms and showers. There will also be an open park that is perfect for jogging, biking and other outdoor activities.

As with every development that bears the Ayala Land mark, Azuela Cove is designed with sustainability in mind. Besides the site being hazard-resilient, it will house a man-made forest and will adapt a landscaping that makes use of endemic Filipino plant species, rainwater catchment facilities and other features. Moreover, Azuela Cove marks its contribution to the local economy, with close to 5,000 jobs to be filled in its first phase alone and with an investment of over P20 billion in the next 8-10 years, a reflection of the confidence of the company in the economy of Davao.

As part of its platform of developing sustainable estates, Ayala Land ensures that walkability and connectivity are well-integrated in its developments. In Azuela Cove, this is achieved through its verdant gardens, paths and its convenient point of access to residents and visitors given its location at the junction of JP Laurel and R. Castillo Avenues.

Azuela Cove is shaping up to be the ideal address for individuals, families, and businesses that are drawn to the urban comforts that Ayala Land developments are known for and that seek the sense of community that living in Davao City brings.