Sightings of controversial couple Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz in Cebu—the actress’ hometown—is no longer unusual, but netizens are convinced they saw something new when spotting them last at the Queen City of the South’s international airport. On Thursday, witnesses and fans on social media zoomed in on what they believe is Adarna’s growing baby bump after weeks of speculation that she is carrying the award winning-actor’s would-be first born.