Baby dies as riprap collapses in Lucena

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: A four-month-old baby boy died when a riprap collapsed beside their shanty around 5 a.m. on Tuesday while village residents braced themselves for the expected landfall of tropical depression Maring before noon.

The collapse of the riprap along Iyam River in Barangay 11 in this city nearly buried members of the Abas family (Reniel, 29, father; Mary Faith, 30, mother; and their son Steve, four months old).

They were brought to a nearby hospital but Steve died while being given first aid.

The boy’s parents suffered major injuries.

City Information Officer Arnel Avila said Mayor Roderick Alcala immediately sent assistance to the family.