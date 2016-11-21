Baby Falcons face AHS in UAAP juniors basketball

THE Adamson University (AdU) Baby Falcons will try to sustain their momentum as they face the Ateneo de Manila High School (AHS) Blue Eaglets in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) juniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

“Well, every game against any team, we prepare really well for everything so that we’ll be ready for Tuesday. That’s also important,” said Adamson head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

The Baby Falcons trounced the defending champions National University (NU) Bullpups on Saturday, 80-67.

Adamson took advantage of NU’s 29 turnovers to score 29 markers. The Baby Falcons also dominated under the basket with 46 inside points and 44 rebounds against Bullpups’ 36 inside points and 37 rebounds.

Florencio Serrano topscored for Adamson with a double-double outing of 25 points and 10 rebounds. Gerry Austin Abadiano and Jason Celis combined for 25 markers.

Winderlich Coyoca and John Clemente led NU with 16 points apiece; Rhayyan Amsali added 12 more markers.

“Ateneo is Ateneo. I’m sure they’ll be prepared and for sure they’ll be ready. But we’ll be ready also,” Monteverde added.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws upset the Ateneo de Manila High School (AHS) Blue Eaglets, 77-73.

The Baby Tamaraws limited the Blue Eaglets to 23 baskets out of 52 attempts, but Ateneo banked on its free throws, sinking 21 out 29 attempts.

Kenji Roman led FEU with 16 points, while Louell Gonzales and Jeffrey Sapinit had 13 markers apiece. Xyrus Torres and Daniel Celzo tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Dave Ildefonso recorded 22 markers, followed by Samjosef Belangel with 17 points. Romulo Berjay had 12 markers.

The Adamson Baby Falcons currently hold a 3-0 card, while the Ateneo Blue Eaglets had a 1-2 record.

Before the Adamson-Ateneo clash, the FEU Baby Tamaraws will face the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors at 9 a.m.

Last season’s runner up De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Junior Archers will try to avenge their finals loss against the NU Bullpups at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas will eye to barge into the winning column against the University of the Philippines Integrated School Junior Maroons at 3 p.m.

REALYN STEVENS