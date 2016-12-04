Baby Falcons remain unbeaten in six games

Adamson University (AdU) Baby Falcons destroyed the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs, 86-43, notching their sixth consecutive victory in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 juniors’ basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Baby Falcons took an early in the opening period with Reygan Santos hitting back-to-back baskets and Gerry Austin Abadiano draining a three-pointer, 29-15.

Extending their lead to 45, Adamson completed a 9-2 run from the efforts of Jessie Sumoda, Jose Manuel Sabandal, and Adam Doria with 1:01 minute left in the match, 86-41.

Abadiano top scored for Adamson with 21 points, while Florencio Serrano added 16 more markers. Inand Fornillos owned the lone bright spot for UST with a double-double outing of 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Adamson remained at the top spot with a stainless 6-0 win-loss card.

Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) Bullpups held off the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws, 78-67.

Tied at 54-all, the Bullpups unleashed an 11-2 run as Daniel Atienza sank both his free throws, Joshua Callejo drained a three-pointer, and Rhayyan Amsali hit three consecutive baskets with 7:32 minutes left in the match, 65-56.

Karl Peñano did not look back as closed the match with another basket, 78-67, with NSNU securing the second seed with a 5-1 record.

John Clemente led NU with 15 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Winderlich Coyoca with 14 markers. Peñano and Calleja added 12 points apiece. Jun Gabane tallied 16 markers for FEU, while Jack Gloria and Louell Gonzales had 10 points apiece.

Ateneo de Manila High School (AHS) Blue Eaglets trounced the University of the Philippines (UPIS) Junior Maroons, 79-55.

The UPIS Junior Maroons completed an 8-2 run, coming from Ralph Luis Labao’s two layups, Bryan Joshua Lina’s free throws, and Enrique Estrera’s jumper to cut Ateneo’s lead to six with 20.9 seconds left in the first half, 39-33.

Zachary Salazar picked up Jason Credo’s miss, while Kai Zachary Sotto hit a layup to stretch Ateneo’s advantage to 26 with 1:51 minutes left in the match, 77-51.

Credo and Samjosef Belangel paced Ateneo with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Dave Ildefonso and Joaquin Manuel combined for 23 markers. Juan Gomez de Liano led UPIS with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) Junior Archers annihilated the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors, 86-54.

The Junior Archers dominated under the basket, tallying 25 offensive rebounds and 40 inside points against UE’s 15 offensive rebounds and 18 inside points.

FEU settled at third place a 4-2 slate, while Ateneo landed at fourth spot with a 3-3 card. UPIS and La Salle were tied at fifth spot with 2-4 record, while UE and UST had 1-5 card at the bottom of the ranks.