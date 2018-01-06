Baby Tamaraws play Tiger Cubs

DEFENDING champion Far Eastern University-Diliman has a score to settle University of Santo Tomas as the UAAP Season 80 juniors football tournament resumes today at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Baby Tamaraws streaked to three consecutive wins before being held to a scoreless draw by the Tiger Cubs in their first round duel last December 10.

Kick-off is at 8 a.m.

FEU-Diliman has 10 points, two off National University, which will take on De La Salle-Zobel in the day’s other match at 3 p.m.

Keith Absalon, the reigning Best Striker who has a league-best seven goals, will banner the Baby Tamaraws as the seven-time champion seek to open their second round campaign on a high note.

The Bullpups are on top of the table with 12 points, three clear off the Junior Archers, who are in third spot.

NU began its second round run with a 4-0 blanking of last placed Ateneo, while La Salle-Zobel dismantled UST, 8-0, in the final match before the Christmas break last Dec. 17.

The Tiger Cubs have four points while the Blue Eaglets remained without a point.