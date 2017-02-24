Baby Tams win crown

FAR EASTERN University-Diliman drew strength from guard LJ Gonzales to repeat over National University, 81-73, to reclaim the championship on Friday in the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

With Gonzales’ foul trouble, the Bullpups raced to a 26-13 advantage but the Baby Tamaraws did not just give up.

With Gonzales getting into the groove, the Baby Tamaraws took the upper hand at 51-50 heading into the payoff period.

The Bullpups last led, 63-60, on a Karl Peñano basket before Gonzales sparked the Baby Tamaraws’ 15-4 run for a 75-67 cushion entering the two-minute mark.

FEU-Diliman swept the best-of-three series, 2-0, for their first title since 2012.

Gonzales, who had a double-double outing in the Baby Tamaraws’ 66-65 series-opening victory, contributed 12 points, six assists and three boards.

Kenji Roman, one of five FEU-Diliman graduating players, had a double-double effort of 18 points and 15 rebounds while RJ Abarrientos added 13 points, six boards and two steals.