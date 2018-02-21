Back to basics for spring

Pottery Barn’s Spring 2018 collection presents an assortment of better basics, colorful prints, shiny metals and natural materials, perfect for those planning on redecorating this season.

Update one’s kitchen with the Sophia dinnerware collection includinga dinner plate, salad plate, serve bowl, pitcher, and butter dome in blue and white motif. The intricate etching made on each piece is made more authentic with the crackle glaze effect.

Add a few more changes to the home with the Hammered Nickel collection. The hand-hammered and nickelplated finish collection is composed of the party bucket, charger, shaker and snack bowl—adding just the right amount of shine on your setupwhen entertaining guests.

Refresh one’s living room look with the Alexandra Side Table or Coffee Table with its marble-on-wood combination, instantly giving your space a classic cool vibe. The relaxing plush seat cushions of the Cameron sofa complement this look.

Finally, treat your bedroom to an essential piece such as the Mariella reversible bedding in Tencel, a breathable and sustainable fiber providing comfort and ease each time you sleep. The floral design reverses to a stripe print for a new look.

In the Philippines, Pottery Barnis exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. andis located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Estancia at Capitol Commons, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shanri-la. Visit www.facebook.com/potterybarnph or follow@potterybarnph, and @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.