Back from therapy, Kanye announces two albums

NEW YORK: Kanye West, the once-omnipresent rap superstar who vanished a year and a half ago amid a purported mental breakdown, on Thursday (Friday in Manila) re-emerged to announce not one but two albums. The 40-year-old rapper and fashion designer who has likened himself to Michelangelo tweeted that he will release a seven-track album on June 1 and another album a week later with his protégé Kid Cudi. West, who returned to Twitter earlier this week nearly a year after deleting his account, said little about the new albums. But he wrote that his collaboration with Kid Cudi will be called “Kids See Ghost.” The husband of socialite Kim Kardashian in 2016 cut short a tour after increasingly erratic behavior on stage, including alleging that rap mogul Jay-Z was out to kill him and throwing his support behind now-president Donald Trump, a rarity for an African American celebrity.

AFP