Back in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada: For the third straight year, I’m visiting Toronto to scout for young Filipino hoops talents based in this cold but beautiful city. And there are several. Actually, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is home to hundreds of thousands of Pinoy immigrants and there you can find a lot of potential young basketball players. Just like in the native land, Filipinos in Canada have brought the Pinoy-style of play here as they compete against the other nationalities in this multi-cultural nation. Mind you, Filipinos are recognized here as among the best in the sport, especially in the younger divisions like the 12-under, and lower.

There are also several Filipino basketball clubs here that hold regular tournaments and hoops clinics for all ages to cater to the insatiable appetite of the Filipinos for basketball. But among the most successful is the Crossover Canada group led by former medical practitioner Mike Cruz. Highly passionate for basketball, Cruz quit his high paying job in the medical profession to establish Crossover and develop the young Filipino talents in the GTA, especially in the Durham area. Today, he goes to the gym almost daily either for basketball camps or games conducted by his affiliates. Crossover Canada maintains competitive teams of different ages that compete in various tournaments all over North America. The past two years however, Cruz began to bring his teams to compete in Asia as part of his development program for the youth.

Last March, Cruz brought his Crossover Canada under-19 team to Manila to compete in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena. Bannered by incoming Ateneo Blue Eagle Matthew Daves, Crossover Canada made a sizzling debut in the 2018 NBTC after a 65-64 squeaker over NCAA giant Letran College as 16-year old Tyler Garcia drilled a game-winning triple. In their second match, the Fil-Canadians engaged University of Baguio in a nip-and-tuck contest but escaped with the 80-75 triumph to barge into the tourney’s Sweet 16. Garcia’s all-game brilliance produced 28 markers, while Jason Diaz and Denzel Faraon added 15 and 14 points respectively.

In the quarterfinal duel against NCAA runners-up Mapua Red Robins, Crossover did well in the first three quarters but faltered in the payoff period. They missed 14 foul shouts and hit a horrendous 7-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc. The Canadians bowed out of contention after a crashing 70-78 defeat in the hands of Mapua, despite Daves’ monster game of 27 points and 15 boards. Daves was later on selected to the NBTC All-Star game, while teammate Paolo Malacad made it to the Skills Challenge finale. From Manila, Crossover drove up to Lucban, Quezon to defend the title it won last year at the Dreamers International Basketball Challenge. Daves towed Crossover to a finals victory over Beware Lucena Selection with a whopping 29-point, 19-rebound, six-block effort to keep the championship. Crossover actually swept the tournament with convincing wins over PYD, Lucban Rookies, Guam JFK and Okodo teams. Make that a double victory for Crossover as its 16-under team also wiped out the competition to wrest the Dreamers crown in the juniors division. Named Most Valuable Players were Daves for the U-18 group and Garcia for the U-16. Diaz and Cruz’ son Andre were also selected in the U-18 Mythical Five, while Joshua Samonte and Faraon were picked for the All-Defensive Team. Prior to coming to Manila, the Crossover Canada’s U-16 team also annexed the championship in the 5th MVP Cup IHSBC tournament in Malaysia. Smart Communications sponsored the team in the NBTC.

Cruz vows to bring a solid team to the NBTC next year. He is very excited about this new batch, which he says has a lot of outside snipers. He just needs to get a few more post players to form a balanced squad. But with the talent that I saw in the few days I was in Toronto, I have no doubt Cruz will be able to fill in the gaps in his team.