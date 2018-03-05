Back story of a hellish relationship

Hardly could this female talent manager (FTM) imagine how violent a dashing director (DD) was able to get her ward as his pretty model-girlfriend (PMG), her ward.

Once FTM intimated to Vignettes a harrowing experience PMG encountered in the hands of the DD.

“My alaga had a good number of suitors but she settled with him (DD) kasi mabait daw, sweet, spoiled siya. Or she thought,” FTM began with the back story until the DD-PMG romance spiralled down to hell.

“Siyempre, they’d get into usual fights. But I don’t think na karaniwan lang yung nangyaring away sa kanila one time. The guy, aside from laying a hand on my ward, even set her bed in flames, as in sinunog niya! Naturally, my ward panicked, she shouted for help. Buti na lang, the fire was contained. Na-damage ang kalahating part ng kama. As a consequence, my ward decided to break up with the guy lest she’d probably be the next he’d burn alive. Hihintayin pa ba niyang mangyari yun?” FTM concluded.