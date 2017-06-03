Background check on Marawi evacuees urged

BACOLOD CITY: Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo urged local police and Muslim leaders to bring evacuees especially the heads of families from Marawi City to his office for proper identification.

Remollo laid down the conditions in their acceptance of the evacuees from the war-torn city of Lanao del Sur.

These include the circumstances of their escape from Marawi; their stay must be temporary; they are not engaged in the illegal drugs trade; they must not be involved in criminal activities and must be subjected to counter checking measures of the police and Philippine Army to establish the veracity of their accounts, the mayor said.

The mayor ordered the police to conduct a thorough background check on the evacuees, for profiling purposes and monitoring of their movement and activities.

“I don’t want monkey business in Dumaguete; ‘no’ to drugs and ‘no’ to terrorism”, Remollo pointed out.

The evacuees arrived this week in Dumaguete from Marawi through Iligan, Dapitan and Ozamis by barge and boarded a ferry without any belongings.

Remollo said that many of the evacuees have relatives in Dumaguete living in Poblacion 8 where there is a Muslim mosque aside from the one in Barangay Bagacay.

They are not first time visitors to Dumaguete, he added.

Reports said that most of them are Maranaw traders and have asked the city government permission to sell their wares on the sidewalks.

Amin Mapande, president of the vendors association in Dumaguete, assured Remollo and the people of Dumaguete that they were peace-loving Muslim businessmen.